Michelin broadens tire retread lineup with launch of two new pre-molds

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Michelin North America Inc. is launching two pre-mold retreads to broaden its lineup of tire retread technologies. According to Michelin, the X Multi T-SA Pre-Mold Retread is designed to address the scrub and stresses in spread axle and tag axle applications while also providing mileage performance in regional and super-regional operations. The Michelin X One Line Energy T2 Pre-Mold Retread is designed to lower the total cost of ownership for the line-haul market through trailer tread wear and fuel savings.

“Fleet managers are under pressure to have well-managed tire programs, yet some managers may be pressured into selecting low-priced tires instead of high-quality retreads,” said Adam Murphy, vice president of business to business marketing for Michelin. “The smart money is on retreads. Retreading plays the central role in delivering the lowest total tire program cost and creates the greatest return on a fleet’s tire investment. In addition, manufacturing a retreaded tire requires 15 gallons less oil and approximately 90-100 pounds less total material than a new tire, so the environment also benefits.”

The Michelin X Multi T-SA Pre-Mold retread tire is designed for regional and super-regional operations. A rubber compound enhances scrub resistance and wear rate while the rounded, solid shoulder provides resistance to aggression, the manufacturer said. This retread provides maximum tread-to-shoulder adhesion in high scrub applications and provides up to 25% more mileage. Groove-bottom protectors defend against stone drilling. The Michelin X Multi T-SA retread is available with a deep 16/32-inch tread depth in six tread base width/tread width with wings including 185/225, 195/235, 205/245, 215/255, 225/265 and 245/285.

The Michelin X One Line Energy T2 Pre-Mold Retread, which will be available July 1, is designed for better wear compared to the Michelin X One Line Energy T Pre-Mold Retread it replaces. For line-haul applications, the Michelin X One Line Energy T2 Pre-Mold Retread provides outstanding handling and has a solid shoulder to help reduce irregular wear. This trailer-position retread offers fuel savings through its advanced compound tread for a lower total cost of ownership.

A winged tread provides shoulder adhesion to the casing, while waved grooves help prevent stone drilling and wide grooves promote improved water evacuation. This retread meets SmartWay requirements and offers tire technology in a retread. There is a 375/425 tread base width and a tread width wings size with a 13/32-inch tread depth. Tread widths with two measurements have wings. The first number is tread base width in millimeter. The second number is the overall width, wing tip to tip.

As a part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay Program, the retread has demonstrated incremental fuel savings when low rolling resistance tires are used just on the tractor and/or just on the trailer. Actual results may vary, and may be impacted by many factors, to include road conditions, weather, environment, combination of steer and drive tires used, driving habits, tire size, equipment, and maintenance.