The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition November 1, 2021

On Page 1 of the Nov. 1 edition of The Trucker, find out how a few “weak links” brought the world’s supply chain to its knees. Inside, a federal court in Ohio ruled that holding a CDL does not necessarily hold a driver to a higher standard of performance, and recent drafts of the infrastructure bill still make no provisions for truck parking. Even off the road, a trucker’s job poses risks. Find out how to avoid injuries while unloading your trailer on Page 14. This edition’s At the Truck Stop features Melissa Bencivengo-Ahorrio, a tanker hauler for Carbon Express. On Page 19, find out why April Taylor left a legal career for trucking, and celebrate with Mike Lamb, the latest winner of Landstar’s truck giveaway.
