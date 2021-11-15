The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition November 15, 2021

On Page 1 of the Nov. 15 edition of The Trucker, cybersecurity remains a hot topic across the world and in the trucking industry. We have full details in our top story. Also on Page 1, read about an ongoing lawsuit that claims a trucker’s noise-cancelling headphones contributed to a 2020 fatal crash. On Page 3, read about dozens of migrants who were trapped inside a refrigerated trailer until authorities freed them. Important information is detailed on Page 4 about the end of 3G mobile internet service. Look to Page 6 to read about a hero bus driver who saved kids from an accident. And on Page 17, read about how North Dakota is studying whether or not to allow road trains. Finally, this edition rounds out with several features about truckers who are some of the best in the business.

