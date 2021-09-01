The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition September 1, 2021

In the September 1 edition of The Trucker, trucking organizations react to the Senate’s passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and charges are filed against an Indiana man after a kidnapping ends in a crash with a semi. Check out Rythym of the Road with Kris Rutherford for a musical history of truckers and speeding. At the Truck Stop features team drivers Jill and Dean Coulter, who discovered a career in trucking when they needed a little extra income. A shortage of parts continues to plague tractor and trailer manufacturers, and this edition’s Safety Series offers tips to help drivers stay safe at truck stops, rest areas and other places.

