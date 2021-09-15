The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition September 15, 2021

In the September 15 edition of The Trucker, we take a look at the future of long-range zero-emission vehicles in the trucking industry, and California’s first electric truck stop is in the works. Hurricane Ida made headlines as it left a swath of destruction through Louisiana and caused floods, storms and tornadoes along in many other states. In business, freight may be scarce at times because of product shortages, but analysts say drivers lucky enough to snag loads will be paid well. In addition, you’ll find out how trucking steered a troubled youth to the “straight and narrow,” and get a preview of the finalists for this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award, which recognizes military servicepeople who are making the move to trucking.
