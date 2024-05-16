ACT reports slow sales growth for used Class 8 tractors in April

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Although April was a sluggish month for used Class 8 tractor same dealer sales growth, movement of units off of sales lots is still increasing (+1.9% month-over-month).
This is according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.
“Though the margin is narrowing, the volume growth was counter to seasonality, which called for a sizable decline,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT research. “As is often the case in the first month of the quarter, auction volumes decreased meaningfully, down 48% month-over-month, with wholesale activity trailing off 9.2% month-over-month.”
April retail sales are normally very average, thanks to a nearly nine percentage point decrease from March, Tam noted.
Additionally, second quarter sales tend to be pretty average, as well, with June as the epitome of average. Sales are usually lackluster in July as well, according to ACT.
