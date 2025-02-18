ACT Research: Softening tractor, strong vocational demand into early 2025

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Continued healthy activity for heavy vocational trucks since September’s order explosion suggests some level of pre-buying has begun, according to ACT Research.

“Amid healthy demand, strong build, and already high inventories, the industry’s capacity to sell finished products to end users could well be the limiting factor for production in 2025,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president, senior analyst.

Pre-buying

The heavy vocational truck pre-buying is on top of strong end market demand as work truck buyers look to get ahead of the EPA’s 2027 Clean Truck regulation and 2028’s ZEV-targeting GHG-3 regulation. While including GHG-3, ACT expects rulemaking will ultimately find its way to the dustbin or otherwise be heavily rewritten, as published in the latest release of the North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK.

Tractor Demand

“With tractor demand strength more suspect in early 2025, vocational truck production should continue at high levels at the start of the year,” Vieth said. “Vocational build per day rose to a level not seen since 2006, at 513 units per day in November, and blew past that level, to 537 units per day, in December.

“Importantly, we note the vocational market’s chokepoint has not been capacity-constrained OEM components, but body-builder capacity constraints,” Vieth said. “While improving, retail sales rates continue to lag build rates, resulting in inventory accumulation throughout last year. Compared to a nearly 120k annualized build rate in recent months, the retail sales rate continued to rise into the end of 2024, averaging a 111k annualized rate in Q4.”