All Roads adds fourth Kenworth Mid Atlantic dealership in Dover, Delaware

By The Trucker News Staff -
Delmarva Kenworth of Dover, Delaware, is now the fourth Kenworth Mid Atlantic dealership in the region. (Courtesy: All Roads)

DOVER, Del. — All Roads recently announced a partnership with Delmarva Kenworth, a commercial truck dealership in Dover, Delaware. Delmarva Kenworth, which has been owned by the Weyandt family since 1964, will be rebranded as Kenworth Mid Atlantic, bringing the number of Kenworth Mid Atlantic dealerships in the region to four.

“We are thrilled to add the Delmarva team to Kenworth Mid Atlantic and the All Roads family,” said Wendy Nieberlein, chief financial officer for All Roads. “This acquisition allows us to expand our reach and provide premium products and service to premium customers in the market.”

The new Kenworth Mid Atlantic dealership is conveniently located near Routes 1 and 13 in Dover, and is the only Kenworth dealer in the state. The other Kenworth Mid Atlantic locations are in Baltimore, Westminster and Bel Air, Maryland.

“We are excited to join All Roads and are committed to continuing to provide the outstanding service our customers have come to expect,” said Matt Weyandt, who will continue as a partner at the location. “Joining All Roads gives us access to new inventory, parts, financing sources and product lines that will ultimately have a positive impact on our customers’ businesses.”

