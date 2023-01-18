Amogy announces success in testing ammonia-powered big rig

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Amogy Inc. has successfully tested the first ammonia-powered, zero-emission Class 8 semi-truck.

After integrating its technology into a 5 kW drone in July 2021 and 100kW John Deere tractor in May 2022, Amogy scaled its ammonia-to-power technology to 300 kW, according to a news release.

Following an eight-minute-long fueling, the semi-truck, having 900 kWh of total stored net electric energy, was tested for several hours on the campus of Stony Brook University. Later this month, the Amogy team will pursue a full-scale testing on a test track to showcase the truck’s performance under various real-world operating conditions.

Amogy’s proprietary technology enables the on-board cracking of ammonia into hydrogen, which is sent into a fuel cell to power a vehicle. Liquid ammonia’s energy density is approximately three times greater than compressed hydrogen and it requires less energy.

Two-hundred million tons of ammonia are produced and transported each year.

“Beyond its incredible energy-density and liquid phase at an ambient temperature, ammonia is an optimal fuel to achieve rapid decarbonization of heavy transportations because it is available globally with existing infrastructure already in place,” Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy, said. “This achievement not only showcases Amogy’s technology as an accessible and scalable solution for trucking, it also highlights the capabilities and dedication of our outstanding team. First it was an ammonia-powered drone, then a tractor and now a truck. In the near future, we look forward to further scaling and tackling other hard-to-abate sectors, such as global shipping.”

Amogy officials say they will continue to pursue partnerships across the global shipping and transportation industries.

This includes the company’s 1 MW-scale ammonia-powered tugboat to be presented later in 2023, and other commercial deployments with partners including a recently-announced inland barge retrofit project with Southern Devall.