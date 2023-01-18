Truckstop makes donation to fight against human trafficking

BOISE, Idaho —Truckstop is making a charitable donation to Truckers Against Trafficking in honor of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Every year since 2010, January has been dedicated raising awareness about human trafficking and educating the public about how to identify and prevent this crime.

Truckers Against Trafficking publishes and distributes educational and training materials for the trucking, bus and energy industries.

The organization also partners with law enforcement and government agencies to facilitate the investigation of human trafficking, while also leveraging the resources of their partners to combat the crime of human trafficking.

“We’re grateful for the support of Truckstop,” Laura Cyrus, senior director of industry training and outreach at Truckers Against Trafficking, said. “They are not only financially supporting and partnering with us in this effort, but they are using their platform to help spread the word and encourage others in their network to get involved. The trucking industry has proven to be a leader in this fight, and while we have seen incredible success in getting people trained to recognize and report human trafficking, we need to continue to share this life-saving message with everyone in the industry. It is going to take everyone — truck drivers, corporate employees, regular members of the public, etc.— getting involved and being vigilant and invested to see the scourge of human trafficking end.”

Truckstop CEO Kendra Tucker said Truckstop is proud to support Truckers Against Trafficking, both as a corporation and through individual employee contributions.

“Human trafficking is a crisis that impacts the transportation community at large, and this organization has helped raise awareness by training nearly 1.5 million people to identify the signs of human trafficking. We have no doubt our donation will continue to help this especially worthy cause,” Tucker said.