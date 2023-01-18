Estes opens new terminal in DFW Metroplex

RICHMOND, Va. — Estes has opened its newest terminal in Arlington, Texas.

The Arlington terminal features 203 doors, a five-bay shop, nearly 204,000 square feet of dock space and almost 15,000 square feet for offices, according to a news release.

The company now has 17 terminals in Texas and more than 200 nationwide.

“We are excited to open this new facility as we continue to grow our services and fleet in the Southwest region,” Larry Sanderson, district operations manager at Estes, said. “Opening this terminal serves as a major milestone in Estes’ growth, and we are excited to welcome new employees, serve more customers and expand operations at this state-of-the-art facility.”

The Arlington terminal is in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The terminal features eDock technology, which provides shipment location visibility in real time, the news release stated.

Hiring for the Arlington terminal is ongoing and those interested in a career at Estes can learn more by visiting Work4Estes.com.