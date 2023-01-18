FMCSA declares regional emergency due to weather, refinery shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has declared a Regional Emergency Declaration for eight states in response to an unanticipated shutdown of the Suncor refinery in Colorado, severe winter storms and high demand resulting in difficulty in obtaining necessary gasoline, diesel and jet fuel in the affected states.

States affected are Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

“By execution of this Emergency Declaration, motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts transporting gasoline, diesel, or jet fuel into the Affected States are granted emergency relief from 49 CFR § 395.3, maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles, subject to the restrictions and conditions set forth herein,” the declaration states.

“Direct assistance means transportation and other relief services provided by a motor carrier or its driver(s) incident to the immediate restoration of essential supplies or essential services. Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration, after the initial threat to life and property has passed.”

The Regional Emergency Declaration will remain in effect until the end of the emergency or until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Feb.w 15, 2023, whichever is earlier.

To view the entire Regional Emergency Declaration, click here.