Schneider receives fleet of battery-electric rigs in Southern California

GREEN BAY, Wis.– Schneider officials have announced that the first of their new battery-electric vehicles (BEV) have arrived in Southern California.

Daimler Truck North America delivered the first of almost 100 Freightliner eCascadias to Schneider, according to a news release.

Schneider expects the BEVs to be fully operational by the end of 2023, positioning the company to become one of the largest battery-electric truck fleets in North America.

The eCascadias will join Schneider’s Southern California Intermodal operations. Schneider is constructing 16 charging stations to power the BEVs.

The eCascadias have the potential to avoid over 81,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per day. That is equivalent to removing 2,400 gas-powered cars from the road over the course of a year.

“Battery-electric trucks are a crucial component in Schneider’s efforts to reach its sustainability goals of reducing CO2 per-mile emissions by 7.5% by 2025 and 60% by 2035,” the news release stated. “Schneider has already achieved more than half of its 2025 goal by reducing per-mile emissions by 5%. Battery-electric trucks will help move the company even further toward these goals.”