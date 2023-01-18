Trucker Path opens new in-app marketplace

PHOENIX — Trucker Path is opening a new in-app marketplace featuring discounts and special offers on products and services aimed specifically at big rig drivers.

The marketplace’s offerings are available and accessible to all members of the Trucker Path Community, according to a news release.

“Our mission is to provide products and services that help our community of drivers operate more efficiently and to help make life on the road a little easier for them,” Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, said. “The new Trucker Path Marketplace was developed to provide easy access to discounts from leading providers who offer products that not only help truckers go about their business more efficiently, but also help them with life’s essentials and comforts.”

For the initial launch, the Trucker Path Marketplace “features a set of offerings from trusted partners to coincide with this time of year, including healthcare and tax-related services,” the news release noted.

That list includes:

“Making the marketplace available right in the app our members already rely on for navigation, parking availability, finding food and hotels and many other services makes it very easy for them to access the discounts they deserve,” Oliver said. “With our partner providers, the Trucker Path Marketplace continues our mission to support truckers and make their lives on the road easier and more efficient.”

Additional services and products will continue to be added to the Trucker Path Marketplace in the very near future.