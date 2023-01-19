Diesel prices continue January slide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel has continually fell since the start of 2023.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price sits at $4.524 as of Jan. 16, down from $4.549 on Jan. 9 and $4.583 on Jan. 2.
Prices are still 80 cents higher than this time last year, EIA statistics show.
The lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast, where the average per gallon sits at $4.222 as of Jan. 16.
The highest prices are in California at $5.430.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 70 cents to $79.48 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 94 cents to $84.98 a barrel.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.