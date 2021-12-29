Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

NEW YORK — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday.

San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8 truck on open public roads with no human intervention.

The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson, Arizona, and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

“By achieving this momentous technical milestone, we demonstrated the advanced capabilities of TuSimple’s autonomous driving system and the commercial maturity of our testing process, prioritizing safety and collaboration every step of the way. This test reinforces what we believe is our unique position at the forefront of autonomous trucking, delivering advanced driving technology at commercial scale,” said Cheng Lu, president and CEO of TuSimple.

“This year, we were laser-focused on putting our technology through a rigorous test on open public roads under real-world conditions, and to see all our hard work and dedication come together is extremely rewarding.”

Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally.