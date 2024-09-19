Brandt brings rust-resistant trailers to the US heartland

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Canada — Brandt is expanding its reach to provide products in the U.S. Midwest, something the company says is good news for drivers frustrated by rusting trailers because of road salt. According to a company press release, Brandt and LVI Supply have partnered to make the rust-resistant Work Ready trailers available in the area.

“Our trailers are built for the most extreme conditions, so they are a perfect solution for anyone hauling equipment or materials in the Midwest,” said Jason Klassen, Brandt senior vice president sales-manufactured products. “Teaming up with LVI Supply will help us reach even more customers with these superior products.”

According to the release, Brandt Work Ready trailers are purpose built with durable components to maximize service life. They have the toughest powder-coat paint finish in the industry, plus galvanized coatings to outlast any condition. Trailers also come with a best-in-class two-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and five-year structural warranty supported by Brandt.

LVI Supply was founded in 2015 to provide a sustainable resource for hydraulic supply for customers in heavy industries throughout northern Minnesota, according to the release. The company now serves the entire upper Midwest region with top-quality hydraulic and industrial brands.

“Most trailers around here will rust within the first year and need to be repainted. So, one of the biggest selling points for Brandt trailers is the quality and durability of their coating to prevent that rust,” said Jason LaValley, CEO and president of LVI Supply. “Brandt builds robust, reliable equipment that delivers higher value for our customers, and we’re proud to sell these premium trailers.”