Bridgestone’s new Bandag trailer retread offers fuel savings, extended tread life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Americas Inc. has launched a new trailer retread with a rib design engineered to fight irregular wear, resulting in longer tread life. In addition, Bridgestone’s new Bandag B123 FuelTech Retread is designed to uniquely complement the Bridgestone R123 Ecopia tire in design and performance to help fleets reduce fuel cost, the company said in a news release.

“The majority of a fleet’s fuel savings come from the drive and trailer tire positions, so we designed the Bandag B123 FuelTech retread to pair with Bridgestone Ecopia tires to maximize fleet savings,” said Keith Iwinski, director of marketing, Bandag, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Our fleet customers expect to optimize their tire investment with premium performance and extended tire life, which is why Bridgestone is committed to making mobility more efficient through new, innovative technologies, products and service.”

When used together, the Bandag B123 FuelTech retread and Bridgestone R123 Ecopia drive tire can reduce energy loss by 4.7% and optimize fuel efficiency. This comparison is based on Bandag B123 tread with R123 casing versus Bandag B197 tread with R197 casing; results may vary.

By switching to the B123 FuelTech retread, fleets can save up to $165,900 in fuel costs compared to competitor offerings, according to a third-party comparison of the Bridgestone product to Goodyear’s G316 Fuelmax.

Bridgestone’s Ecopia tire line is designed to lower rolling resistance and extend treadwear, in addition to meeting SmartWay verification and California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliance.

