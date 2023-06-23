BulkLoads releases new TMS feature, Reroute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bulkloads has unveiled a new featured called Reroute.

It’s located in the Transportation Management System, BulkLoads+, formally known as BulkTMS, according to a news release.

Designed to streamline and simplify bulk freight logistics, Reroute “empowers BulkLoads+ users with the ability to adapt to real-time changes in routes, eliminating the need for time-consuming communication processes,” the news release stated.

“The bulk trucking industry faces countless challenges regarding truck rerouting due to numerous factors, such as insect damage, facility breakdowns, and the completion of contracts ahead of schedule,” according to the news release. “These circumstances often lead to the need for immediate adjustments in destination routes are unforeseen. This causes immediate adjustments in destination routes causing significant disruptions in operations and communications between drivers and dispatchers.”

BulkLoads+ new feature addresses those challenges, company officials said.

“Having made the transition from truck driver to logistics coordinator, I’ve gained firsthand knowledge that trucks are rerouted more frequently than one might expect,” said BulkLoads CEO and co-founder Jared Flinn. “Reroute streamlines the process, eliminating the need to delete and reenter load information. This ensures that all parties involved, from the truck driver to the end user, stay consistently updated and promptly alerted.”

Unlike the traditional TMS, Reroute was built specifically to handle bulk freight, recognizing the unique demands and complexities it entails and is user-friendly.

Reroute allows for communication and route adjustments, transforming a time-consuming process into a few simple clicks.

BulkLoads+ users can easily navigate to the specific load that requires rerouting and, with a few clicks, specify the number of loads to be rerouted and their new destinations.

The system then automatically updates all pertinent information and immediately notifies the driver of the revised load details eliminating extensive manual communication.