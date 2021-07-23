Columbus Kenworth adds new parts and service dealership in Zanesville, Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Expanding its support to fleet and truck operators in central Ohio, Columbus Kenworth has opened a new parts and service dealership in Zanesville, about an hour east of Columbus.

Kenworth of Zanesville, a division of Columbus Kenworth Inc., is positioned located along Interstate 70, one of the longest interstate highways in the U.S. In addition to serving customers passing through on I-70, Kenworth of Zanesville will support the local market, which features agriculture, gas and oil businesses.

The 24,000 square-foot building is situated on 25 acres with plenty of room for drivers to park their trucks. The facility features 12 service bays and a 1,100 square-foot parts retail display area. There is also a 10,900 square-foot space allocated to bulk storage, allowing for ample parts availability.

Kenworth of Zanesville is located at 3925 All American Way in Zanesville; the phone number is 740-487-4295. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

In addition to Kenworth of Zanesville, Columbus Kenworth Inc. operates Kenworth of Ashland and Columbus Kenworth. Hissong Kenworth Inc. operates two dealerships — Kenworth of Canton and Kenworth of Richfield. Columbus Kenworth Inc. and Hissong Kenworth Inc. are owned by the Hissong Group Inc.