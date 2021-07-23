TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Columbus Kenworth adds new parts and service dealership in Zanesville, Ohio

By The Trucker News Staff -
Columbus Kenworth adds new parts and service dealership in Zanesville, Ohio
Columbus Kenworth has opened a new parts and service dealership in Zanesville, Ohio. (Courtesy: Kenworth)

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Expanding its support to fleet and truck operators in central Ohio, Columbus Kenworth has opened a new parts and service dealership in Zanesville, about an hour east of Columbus.

Kenworth of Zanesville, a division of Columbus Kenworth Inc., is positioned located along Interstate 70, one of the longest interstate highways in the U.S. In addition to serving customers passing through on I-70, Kenworth of Zanesville will support the local market, which features agriculture, gas and oil businesses.

The 24,000 square-foot building is situated on 25 acres with plenty of room for drivers to park their trucks. The facility features 12 service bays and a 1,100 square-foot parts retail display area. There is also a 10,900 square-foot space allocated to bulk storage, allowing for ample parts availability.

Kenworth of Zanesville is located at 3925 All American Way in Zanesville; the phone number is 740-487-4295. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

In addition to Kenworth of Zanesville, Columbus Kenworth Inc. operates Kenworth of Ashland and Columbus Kenworth. Hissong Kenworth Inc. operates two dealerships — Kenworth of Canton and Kenworth of Richfield. Columbus Kenworth Inc. and Hissong Kenworth Inc. are owned by the Hissong Group Inc.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE