CVSA’s Brake Safety Week is underway

The weeklong inspection and enforcement initiative started Sunday, Aug. 25, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 31. Throughout the week, commercial motor vehicle law enforcement personnel in Canada, Mexico and U.S. will conduct their usual vehicle inspections with a focus on brake systems and components.

CVSA-certified inspectors will collect and submit inspection and violation data on brake systems and components, including brake linings and pads, to CVSA. That data will be gathered and analyzed, and the results will be released later this year.

In addition, jurisdictions with performance-based brake testers (PBBT) may use those machines to conduct brake-safety inspections. A PBBT assesses the braking performance of a vehicle. Data from PBBT vehicle inspections will also be submitted to CVSA and included in the final Brake Safety Week results.

Routine preventative vehicle maintenance offers the opportunity to catch any issues before they escalate. According to a statement from CVSA, the group promotes Brake Safety Week as a reminder to drivers and motor carriers of the importance of a proactive vehicle maintenance program.

Brake Safety Week also provides an opportunity for commercial motor vehicle law enforcement personnel to highlight the importance of brake safety. Outreach and educational efforts by inspectors, motor carriers and others in the industry are essential to the Alliance’s goal to improve commercial motor vehicle brake safety throughout North America.

Brake Safety Week aims to eliminate roadway crashes caused by braking systems on commercial motor vehicles by conducting roadside inspections and educating drivers, mechanics, large- and small-fleet motor carriers, owner-operators, and others on the importance of proper brake inspection, assessment maintenance and operation.