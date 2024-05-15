Cyclum doesn’t rely on local power grid to charge electric trucks. 

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cyclum Renewables, which builds renewable fueled truck stops with traditional and transitional fuels, is working to reshape the future of electric vehicle (EV) charging for the trucking industry and light duty vehicles.

Their approach eliminates dependence on local electric grid or solar fields, utilizing on-site green electricity generation methods that are lower cost to the consumers while being carbon negative versus just carbon neutral, according to a news release.

Cyclum leverages a range of government grants and tax credits, including Investment Tax Credits (ITCs) and Production Tax Credits (PTCs). Cyclum officials say these incentives significantly support the development of the on-site electric vehicle charging infrastructure and clean electricity generation, as well as the ability to generate hydrogen onsite for less costs.

Cyclum’s team will be at the Novogradac 2024 Renewable Energy Tax Credit Conference May 16-17 in Rancho Bernardo, California.

“Cyclum’s on-site power generation with RNG-fueled microturbines is a revolution in EV charging for the trucking industry,” said Shaun Lee, director of field operations at Cyclum Renewables. “This innovative approach offers fleets a cost-effective, sustainable and reliable solution to meet their charging needs, ultimately contributing to a cleaner transportation future.”

Cyclum’s presence in the industry expands beyond its truck stops.

The “Drive the Cyclum Dream” program offers OEMs, fleets, drivers, trucking and supply chain professionals to experience the future of renewable trucking firsthand.

This invitation-based marketing event allows participants to test drive the latest Class 8 and other EV, hydrogen and compressed natural gas trucks, then participate in sports and race events with VIP experience with the events below:

Friday, June 28 — Drive, Nashville Superspeedway, Tennessee

Saturday, June 29 — VIP Event, Nashville Superspeedway, Tennessee

Friday, July 19 — Drive, Indianapolis Superspeedway, Indiana

Saturday, July 20 — VIP Event, Indianapolis Superspeedway, Indiana

Friday Aug. 30 — Drive, Darlington Speedway, South Carolina

Saturday Aug. 31 — VIP Event, Darlington Speedway, South Carolina

Click here for more information on registration and event venues.