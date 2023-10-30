Daimler Truck North America launches used truck coverage solution

FORT MILL, S.C. and PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has announced the launch of its Extended OPTIMUM, a new extended coverage solution.
According to a news release, this customizable coverage is especially suited for Freightliner and Western Star trucks with Detroit engines that are out of warranty or do not have extended coverage.
An additional benefit of Extended OPTIMUM is the availability for customers who already own a used truck and for those who are in the process of buying one.
Extended coverages are primarily tailored for the buyers of new vehicles, which leaves future owners with limited options to protect their investments.
“Until now, fleets and owner-operators with expired coverages have resorted to non-OEM warranty providers,” shared Kelly Gedert, general manager of aftermarket strategic value chain and technology. “Many simply go without coverage. With Extended OPTIMUM, customers now get protection for their investment and the peace of mind that comes with DTNA’s extended coverage, comparable to the original base warranty.”
Repair work on covered components is pre-approved by the manufacturer to avoid any possible delays in diagnosis and repair, the news release noted.
“Extended OPTIMUM covers what our customers need,” said Kirk Lewis, executive vice president of I-State Truck Centers. ”Coverage from the manufacturer also means no delays chasing down repair and expense approvals. That’s good for customer uptime, and great for our service department throughput.”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.