Daimler Truck North America launches used truck coverage solution

FORT MILL, S.C. and PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has announced the launch of its Extended OPTIMUM, a new extended coverage solution.

According to a news release, this customizable coverage is especially suited for Freightliner and Western Star trucks with Detroit engines that are out of warranty or do not have extended coverage.

An additional benefit of Extended OPTIMUM is the availability for customers who already own a used truck and for those who are in the process of buying one.