Daimler Truck, Siemens Digital partner on CO2-neutral transport project

PLANO, Texas — Siemens Digital Industries Software announced Tuesday that Daimler Truck has adopted Siemens’ Simcenter™ STAR-CCM+™ software to develop next-generation, CO2-neutral vehicles.

Daimler Truck plans to use Simcenter STAR-CCM+ to improve aerodynamic performance, as well as explore and optimize innovative e-mobility propulsion and energy management systems, including battery cooling and hydrogen technology. The software will also help support legacy combustion engine and exhaust system design and associated CO2 reduction.

In addition to software, Siemens and Daimler Truck are to partner in the training of young engineers to create the high-level simulation specialists that will assist in ensuring Daimler Truck maintain its leadership in the market.

“We are proud to have Daimler Truck as the newest member of our ever-expanding customer family,” Edwin Severijn, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA and Siemens Digital Industries Software, said. “Digitalization is critical to sustainable industrial innovation in the transportation sector and by providing insight into the real-world performance of products, Simcenter STAR-CCM+ can accelerate innovation for a better tomorrow.”

Daimler Truck AG is the world’s largest truck and bus producer, with industry leading positions in Europe, North America and Asia, and with more than 35 main locations around the globe. With more than 100,000 employees, it unites seven brands under one roof: Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Mercedes-Benz, Setra, BharatBenz and FUSO.