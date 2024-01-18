Daimler Truck, TORC select Aeva to supply advanced CMV 4D LiDAR

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Aeva and Daimler Truck AG have jointly announced that Daimler Truck selected Aeva as the supplier of long and ultra-long-range LiDAR for its series production autonomous commercial vehicle program.

According to the announcement, the selection represents Aeva’s first major automotive OEM production design win and is the result of multiple years of extensive collaboration and qualification with Daimler Truck, Torc and Daimler Truck North America. As a direct supplier to Daimler Truck, Aeva is positioned to be a Tier 1 supplier to automotive OEMs globally.

The collaboration of the two companies will see Aeva supply its latest Aeva Atlas automotive-grade 4D LiDAR technology to Daimler Truck. Then, a collaboration with Torc Robotics, Inc. (Torc) to enable SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles capabilities. This step will start with the Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia truck platform.

Joanna Buttler, head of Global Autonomous Technology Group at Daimler Truck, said: “Daimler Truck is committed to leading the industry’s advancement toward autonomous trucks. Selecting the right LiDAR technology is a crucial strategic decision to safely deploy autonomous trucks on the road. We are convinced that Aeva, with its cutting-edge and reliable technology, is the right production partner for LiDAR sensors and has the manufacturing capabilities to scale along with us. Today’s announcement, therefore, represents a key puzzle piece on our path toward commercialization. Together with Torc, we are well on track to offer autonomous trucks to the U.S. market by 2027.”

So far, Daimler Truck and Torc have made significant progress in turning autonomous trucks from an idea into reality by running extensive and successful on-road test programs as well as first customer pilots.

Peter Vaughan Schmidt, CEO at Torc Robotics, added: “Aeva is pioneering the commercialization of FMCW LiDAR technology, a key differentiator for long-range detection and object identification. This means Torc’s virtual driving software can now rely on significantly higher resolution as well as farther and clearer detection of objects plus instant velocity detection, which are crucial to safely deploy autonomous trucks at scale. We have been working closely with the Aeva team over the past few years and we are excited about the real-world performance that Aeva’s technology has already demonstrated to help us solve some of the most challenging highway-speed use cases.”

To maximize the all-around safety of the autonomous trucks, all of them are equipped with sensor sets from a combination of three technologies:

State-of-the-art LiDAR

Radar

Camera technology

This enables safe handling adapted to the respective situation on highways, surface roads and ramps, as well as when turning at controlled intersections., company officials say.

Daimler Truck also intends to integrate the LiDAR sensors by inserting it directly into the production process, allowing customers looking to buy autonomous-ready trucks directly from the manufacturing plants without the need for sensors to be reprogrammed.

Torc will, in turn, sell its virtual driver technology and support services as a subscription to customers.

Torc’s driving software combined with Aeva’s perception software, both built around Aeva’s instant velocity data will allow sensors to detect objects faster, farther away, and with higher accuracy. This collaboration is set for multiple years and begins sometime in the first quarter of the year. Aeva’s start of production is scheduled to begin by 2026 and Daimler Truck’s production by 2027.

“Daimler Truck is one of the most reputable commercial vehicle OEMs in the world. Our partnership with Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics is trailblazing the next era of commercial trucking, with safe, autonomous trucks that will revolutionize the industry as we know it,” said Soroush Salehian, co-founder and CEO at Aeva. “We are pleased to be selected for this major production supplier award and it is a testament to the hard work, innovation and tenacity of the entire Aeva team as we cross another critical milestone in Aeva’s path to leading the industry with our unique FMCW technology and perception solution.”