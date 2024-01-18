Several states issue CMV waivers due to winter weather

DENVER — So far, nine states have issued hours of service waivers due to severe winter weather.

In Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky and Nebraska, governors have declared orders related to fuel emergencies.

Colorado has suspended hours of service for trucks hauling heating oil, propane and natural gas effective until Feb. 8.

In Kentucky, drivers hauling gasoline, propane, diesel fuel, fuel oil, kerosene or any other needed supplies in areas affected by winter weather are exempt from hours of service and weigh stations. The declaration runs through Jan. 30.

Nebraska’s emergency declaration allows drivers hauling heating fuels and oils to waive maximum driving time through Feb. 12.

Drivers hauling propane throughout Indiana are allowed an hours of service waiver until Jan. 25.

In other areas of the country, relief from driving time deals with weather emergencies.

In Louisiana, motor carriers assisting with relief efforts, including power repairs, grocery and fuel delivers, will be extended relief from driving time regulations until Jan. 18.

The Lone Star State has a waiver in place until Jan. 21 for those helping with relief efforts, while Mississippi’s waiver will be in effect until Jan. 29.

Oregon’s waiver expires on Jan. 19 and is extended to those hauling groceries and supplies in and out of the state.