DENSO expands PowerEdge starter line to cover most Class 8 trucks

By The Trucker News Staff -
DENSO has expanded coverage of its PowerEdge starters for heavy-duty trucks to include vehicles with Cummins ISX12 G, Volvo DD13 and Mack MP8 engines. The full line of starters covers models built by Freightliner, International/Navistar, Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, Sterling, Western Star, Volvo and Autocar. (Courtesy: DENSO)

LONG BEACH, Calif. — DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. has expanded its PowerEdge brand of starters for the heavy-duty trucking industry. With the addition of two new 39PE part numbers, the aftermarket line covers more than 90% of all Class 8 trucks on the road today.

The new part numbers extend coverage to commercial trucks with Cummins ISX12 G, Volvo DD13 and Mack MP8 engines. PowerEdge’s full line of 39PE and 42PE series starters covers models built by Freightliner, International/Navistar, Kenworth, Mack, Peterbilt, Sterling, Western Star, Volvo and Autocar.

“PowerEdge starters give companies the muscle they need to keep their trucks in motion,” said Otto Jun, product manager of DENSO Heavy Duty Product Management. “We’re delivering for our customers so they can deliver for their customers.”

According to DENSO, advantages of the 39PE and 42PE include:

  • Rugged design, powerful performance and unmatched durability.
  • Precision testing to ensure every unit meets factory-original standards.
  • Over Crank Protection (OCP) continuously monitors internal temperatures to prevent thermal damage to the starter.
  • Integral Magnetic Switch (IMS) reduces voltage drop and ensures the solenoid receives maximum voltage under all starting conditions (39PE).
  • All units are 100% new with no core charge.
  • All PE starters are backed by a one-year/unlimited miles warranty.

DENSO’s PowerEdge program offers starters, alternators and diesel aftertreatment products for Class 8 truck aftermarket. DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. is an affiliate of global mobility supplier DENSO Corp.

