DHL Supply Chain reduce carbon emissions with biomethane trucks across Tesco Ireland network

DUBLIN, Ireland — As the U.S. moves toward zero-emission vehicles, , the rest of the world is working towards the same goal.

DHL Supply Chain and Tesco Ireland are no different.

According to a recent release, the two companies are ramping up their commitment to delivering 50 state-of-the-art biomethane-fueled trucks that will operate throughout their country-wide distribution network through their partnership.

By replacing 50 diesel units, Tesco Ireland will reduce tailpipe carbon emissions by up to 90%, reducing its carbon footprint.

“This is such an important project to demonstrate the role biomethane can play in Irish commercial transport and a significant step towards decarbonizing Tesco’s fleet. Our partnership with Tesco shows what can be achieved through a shared commitment to sustainability, and we’re looking forward to continuing this journey together,” said DHL Supply Chain’s David O’Neill. “DHL is fundamentally decarbonizing a significant proportion of the retail transport sector in Ireland, and this partnership with Tesco Ireland is a big part of that story. This project is a great example of our Green Transport Policy, guiding the transition of 30% of our own fleet to a green alternative by the end of 2026, an important enabler in achieving our sustainability goals.”

Each of the biomethane trucks has a range capacity of 700 km (435 miles) on a full tank, which will allow Tesco business to reach any of its 177 stores and return without refueling.

“Our network is one of the most sophisticated distribution networks in the country. More than 1,800 journeys are made from our distribution centres every week to our 177 stores,” said Tesco Ireland Retail & Distribution Director Ger Counihan. We have worked hard with DHL to prepare for the switch from diesel to biomethane trucks, and this move to cleaner energy will reduce the carbon emissions created by this fleet considerably.”

“This is a significant moment in our journey towards decarbonizing our business. Transitioning to biomethane from diesel will significantly reduce our transport emissions and is an important step towards reaching our goal of net zero emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050,” said Tesco Ireland’s Head of Sustainability, Andy McGregor.

The trucks will utilize renewable fuel sourced from anaerobic digestion plants in Ireland and Europe. They will refuel at the recently inaugurated BioCNG station managed by Flogas, located at St Margaret’s in North Dublin.