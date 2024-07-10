NACFE report’s findings more than expected

“[The Run showed] that this technology is available. It’s not 10 years in the future. It’s operating now in a city around us and it is possible for other businesses and other fleets to adopt,” said Joy Gardner, executive director, Empire Clean Cities.

“Insights can be pulled back into telematics tools to help the fleet operator understand range predictions and capabilities for their unique situation and the factors that impact them,” said Charlotte Argue, senior manager, sustainable mobility, Geotab.

The data from the Geotab telematics devices installed on the trucks was made available to researchers for deeper analyses. NACFE conducted a Run on Less – Electric DEPOT Data Workshop in March 2024, where participants were invited to present their own analyses of the Run data.

According to a recent release issued the report focuses on analyzing daily performance data from 22 production-level battery electric vehicles (BEVs) operating out of 10 fleet depots that participated in Run on Less – Electric DEPOT. Vehicles represented include Class 2b through Class 8 trucks from 11 manufacturers.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A new report has been released by the The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) and RMI titled Run on Less – Electric DEPOT: Scaling BEVs in the Real World.