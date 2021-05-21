Doggett Freightliner opens new facility in Brownsville, Texas

Doggett Freightliner of South Texas opened in mid-May at 3799 International Blvd. in Brownsville.

HOUSTON — Doggett Freightliner on May 12 opened a new facility in Brownsville, Texas. Doggett Freightliner of South Texas is at 3799 International Blvd.

The Brownsville facility complements Doggett’s existing Freightliner and Western Star dealerships that sell and service flatbeds, dry freight, refrigerated vans, trailers and other over-the-road truck offerings. This new location will help local customers maximize uptime with expedited parts and dependable mobile support, according to a statement from Doggett Freightliner.

“Doggett has a long and successful history of living up to the rigid demands of our customers,” said Paul Burk, senior vice president of the Doggett Truck Group. “Our success has been built by performing up to our customer’s exceedingly high expectations 24/7, thanks to an excellent team of dedicated support staff and factory-trained technicians that are pros at keeping their promises.”

With the opening of the new Brownsville facility, Doggett Freightliner has nine locations throughout Texas and Arkansas, including San Antonio, El Paso, Laredo, and Pharr in Texas, along with North Little Rock, Springdale, Searcy and Van Buren in Arkansas.

“At Doggett Freightliner, we are proud to be a superior dealership with our Elite Support Certification providing the industry’s best truck maintenance and repairs with an unmatched-level of customer service,” Burk said. “We are excited to continue to deliver unmatched service and support to our customers for years to come in the Brownsville area.”

