DTNA recognizes 39 Masters of Quality

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Truck North America is showing appreciation for the 39 recipients of its 2021 Masters of Quality Supplier award.
The award honors the top components and services suppliers to Freightliner and Western Star trucks, according to a news release.
“In our belief, the Masters of Quality award recipients represent the finest of the supply base, providing reliable delivery service through the North American commercial vehicle manufacturing industry,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operation and specialty vehicles for Daimler Truck North America. “These companies have been instrumental in helping us deliver quality products to our customers for decades.”
The annual program recognizes outstanding suppliers that have received high scores based on their quality, delivery, technology and cost performance as measured on a balanced scorecard basis. These suppliers demonstrate dedication to continuous improvement of the quality of their products, support to DTNA and overall performance.
“The dedication to quality and on-time delivery has never been more important than during these current times,” said Carsten Kirchholtes, general manager of procurement and supply chain management for DTNA. “Our DTNA supply base continues to go the extra mile, which makes it possible for DTNA to support our customers who keep the world moving. We are pleased to recognize this year’s Masters of Quality award recipients and are honored by their dedication and partnership.”
The complete list of Masters of Quality Supplier award winners is as follows:
|
Supplier
|No. of Years Won
|City
|
State
|Consolidated Metco Inc.
|32
|Monroe
|North Carolina
|Axalta Coating Systems LLC
|23
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|ConMet de México, S.A. de C.V.
|18
|Ciénega de Flores
|Nuevo Léon
|Meritor México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (SISAMEX)
|14
|General Escobedo
|Nuevo León
|Meritor México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (SISAMEX)
|13
|General Escobedo
|Nuevo León
|Meritor México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (SISAMEX)
|13
|General Escobedo
|Nuevo León
|Hendrickson Spring México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
|12
|Piedras Negras
|Coahuila
|RA Phillips Industries de México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
|10
|Arteaga
|Coahuila
|CMP Pratsa, S.A. de C.V.
|10
|Guadalajara
|Jalisco
|Accuride de México, S.A. de C.V.
|9
|Nuevo León
|Ciénega de Flores
|Kontane Inc.
|9
|Hickory
|North Carolina
|Julian Electric de México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
|9
|Derramadero
|Coahuila
|Parker Hannifin de México, S.A. de C.V. (Fluid Connectors Division)
|8
|Toluca
|Estado de México
|Multillantas y Servicios Grimaldi, S.A. de C.V.
|7
|Derramadero
|Coahuila
|Meritor Manufacturing de México, S.A de C.V.
|6
|Ciénega de Flores
|Nuevo León
|Elektrokontakt, S. R.L. de C.V.
|6
|Piedras Negras
|Coahuila
|Hendrickson Spring Stratford
|5
|Stratford
|Ontario
|SAG-México, S.A. de C.V.
|5
|Tlalnepantla
|Estado de México
|Estampados Magna de México, S.A. de C.V.
|4
|Ramos Arizpe
|Coahuila
|Enerya, S.A. de C.V.
|4
|Santa Catarina
|Nuevo León
|BASF Mexicana, S.A de C.V.
|4
|Benito Juárez
|Ciudad de México
|Vibracoustic Toluca, S.A. de C.V.
|4
|Toluca
|Estado de México
|Hirotec México, S.A. de C.V.
|3
|Silao
|Guanajuato
|ConMet de México (Plastics), S.A. de C.V.
|3
|Ciénega de Flores
|Nuevo León
|Valeo Compressor North America, Inc.
|3
|Winchester
|Kentucky
|Exceed Enterprises, Inc.
|3
|Milwaukie
|Oregon
|Multillantas y Servicios Grimaldi, S.A. de C.V.
|3
|Santiago Tianguistenco
|Estado de México
|Walther Emc
|2
|Franklin
|Ohio
|Mizushima Press Kogyo Co., Ltd
|2
|Okayama
|Japan
|Novocast, S. de R.L. de C.V.
|2
|El Carmen
|Nuevo León
|Huron Castings Inc.
|2
|Pigeon
|Michigan
|Federal Mogul Powertrain, LLC
|2
|El Paso
|Texas
|PPG Industries Inc.
|2
|Oak Creek
|Wisconsin
|Grupo ABC de México, S.A. de C.V.
|2
|San Juan del Rio
|Querétaro
|Hutchinson Sealing Systems
|1
|Wytheville
|Virginia
|Edscha Automotive Hauzenberg GmbH
|1
|Hauzenberg
|Bavaria
|Valeo Wiper Systems Inc (Delmex de Juárez, S. de R.L. de C.V)
|1
|Ciudad Juárez
|Chihuahua
|Inteva México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
|1
|Matamoros
|Tamaulipas
|Fiamm México (Manufacturas la Cruz, S.A. de C.V.)
|1
|El Marqués
|Querétaro
