DTNA recognizes 39 Masters of Quality

By The Trucker News Staff -
Daimler Truck North America is showing support for the 39 recipients of its 2021 Masters of Quality Supplier award. The award honors the top components and services suppliers to Freightliner and Western Star trucks. (Courtesy: DTNA)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Truck North America is showing appreciation for the 39 recipients of its 2021 Masters of Quality Supplier award.

The award honors the top components and services suppliers to Freightliner and Western Star trucks, according to a news release.

“In our belief, the Masters of Quality award recipients represent the finest of the supply base, providing reliable delivery service through the North American commercial vehicle manufacturing industry,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operation and specialty vehicles for Daimler Truck North America. “These companies have been instrumental in helping us deliver quality products to our customers for decades.”

The annual program recognizes outstanding suppliers that have received high scores based on their quality, delivery, technology and cost performance as measured on a balanced scorecard basis. These suppliers demonstrate dedication to continuous improvement of the quality of their products, support to DTNA and overall performance.

“The dedication to quality and on-time delivery has never been more important than during these current times,” said Carsten Kirchholtes, general manager of procurement and supply chain management for DTNA. “Our DTNA supply base continues to go the extra mile, which makes it possible for DTNA to support our customers who keep the world moving. We are pleased to recognize this year’s Masters of Quality award recipients and are honored by their dedication and partnership.”

The complete list of Masters of Quality Supplier award winners is as follows:

 

Supplier

 No. of Years Won City

State
Consolidated Metco Inc. 32 Monroe North Carolina
Axalta Coating Systems LLC 23 Charlotte North Carolina
ConMet de México, S.A. de C.V. 18 Ciénega de Flores Nuevo Léon
Meritor México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (SISAMEX) 14 General Escobedo Nuevo León
Meritor México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (SISAMEX) 13 General Escobedo Nuevo León
Meritor México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (SISAMEX) 13 General Escobedo Nuevo León
Hendrickson Spring México, S. de R.L. de C.V. 12 Piedras Negras Coahuila
RA Phillips Industries de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. 10 Arteaga Coahuila
CMP Pratsa, S.A. de C.V. 10 Guadalajara Jalisco
Accuride de México, S.A. de C.V. 9 Nuevo León Ciénega de Flores
Kontane Inc. 9 Hickory North Carolina
Julian Electric de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. 9 Derramadero Coahuila
Parker Hannifin de México, S.A. de C.V. (Fluid Connectors Division) 8 Toluca Estado de México
Multillantas y Servicios Grimaldi, S.A. de C.V. 7 Derramadero Coahuila
Meritor Manufacturing de México, S.A de C.V. 6 Ciénega de Flores Nuevo León
Elektrokontakt, S. R.L. de C.V. 6 Piedras Negras Coahuila
Hendrickson Spring Stratford 5 Stratford Ontario
SAG-México, S.A. de C.V. 5 Tlalnepantla Estado de México
Estampados Magna de México, S.A. de C.V. 4 Ramos Arizpe Coahuila
Enerya, S.A. de C.V. 4 Santa Catarina Nuevo León
BASF Mexicana, S.A de C.V. 4 Benito Juárez Ciudad de México
Vibracoustic Toluca, S.A. de C.V. 4 Toluca Estado de México
Hirotec México, S.A. de C.V. 3 Silao Guanajuato
ConMet de México (Plastics), S.A. de C.V. 3 Ciénega de Flores Nuevo León
Valeo Compressor North America, Inc. 3 Winchester Kentucky
Exceed Enterprises, Inc. 3 Milwaukie Oregon
Multillantas y Servicios Grimaldi, S.A. de C.V. 3 Santiago Tianguistenco Estado de México
Walther Emc 2 Franklin Ohio
Mizushima Press Kogyo Co., Ltd 2 Okayama Japan
Novocast, S. de R.L. de C.V. 2 El Carmen Nuevo León
Huron Castings Inc. 2 Pigeon Michigan
Federal Mogul Powertrain, LLC 2 El Paso Texas
PPG Industries Inc. 2 Oak Creek Wisconsin
Grupo ABC de México, S.A. de C.V. 2 San Juan del Rio Querétaro
Hutchinson Sealing Systems 1 Wytheville Virginia
Edscha Automotive Hauzenberg GmbH 1 Hauzenberg Bavaria
Valeo Wiper Systems Inc (Delmex de Juárez, S. de R.L. de C.V) 1 Ciudad Juárez Chihuahua
Inteva México, S. de R.L. de C.V. 1 Matamoros Tamaulipas
Fiamm México (Manufacturas la Cruz, S.A. de C.V.) 1 El Marqués Querétaro

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

