DTNA recognizes 39 Masters of Quality

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Truck North America is showing appreciation for the 39 recipients of its 2021 Masters of Quality Supplier award.

The award honors the top components and services suppliers to Freightliner and Western Star trucks, according to a news release.

“In our belief, the Masters of Quality award recipients represent the finest of the supply base, providing reliable delivery service through the North American commercial vehicle manufacturing industry,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operation and specialty vehicles for Daimler Truck North America. “These companies have been instrumental in helping us deliver quality products to our customers for decades.”

The annual program recognizes outstanding suppliers that have received high scores based on their quality, delivery, technology and cost performance as measured on a balanced scorecard basis. These suppliers demonstrate dedication to continuous improvement of the quality of their products, support to DTNA and overall performance.

“The dedication to quality and on-time delivery has never been more important than during these current times,” said Carsten Kirchholtes, general manager of procurement and supply chain management for DTNA. “Our DTNA supply base continues to go the extra mile, which makes it possible for DTNA to support our customers who keep the world moving. We are pleased to recognize this year’s Masters of Quality award recipients and are honored by their dedication and partnership.”

The complete list of Masters of Quality Supplier award winners is as follows:

Supplier No. of Years Won City State Consolidated Metco Inc. 32 Monroe North Carolina Axalta Coating Systems LLC 23 Charlotte North Carolina ConMet de México, S.A. de C.V. 18 Ciénega de Flores Nuevo Léon Meritor México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (SISAMEX) 14 General Escobedo Nuevo León Meritor México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (SISAMEX) 13 General Escobedo Nuevo León Meritor México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (SISAMEX) 13 General Escobedo Nuevo León Hendrickson Spring México, S. de R.L. de C.V. 12 Piedras Negras Coahuila RA Phillips Industries de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. 10 Arteaga Coahuila CMP Pratsa, S.A. de C.V. 10 Guadalajara Jalisco Accuride de México, S.A. de C.V. 9 Nuevo León Ciénega de Flores Kontane Inc. 9 Hickory North Carolina Julian Electric de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. 9 Derramadero Coahuila Parker Hannifin de México, S.A. de C.V. (Fluid Connectors Division) 8 Toluca Estado de México Multillantas y Servicios Grimaldi, S.A. de C.V. 7 Derramadero Coahuila Meritor Manufacturing de México, S.A de C.V. 6 Ciénega de Flores Nuevo León Elektrokontakt, S. R.L. de C.V. 6 Piedras Negras Coahuila Hendrickson Spring Stratford 5 Stratford Ontario SAG-México, S.A. de C.V. 5 Tlalnepantla Estado de México Estampados Magna de México, S.A. de C.V. 4 Ramos Arizpe Coahuila Enerya, S.A. de C.V. 4 Santa Catarina Nuevo León BASF Mexicana, S.A de C.V. 4 Benito Juárez Ciudad de México Vibracoustic Toluca, S.A. de C.V. 4 Toluca Estado de México Hirotec México, S.A. de C.V. 3 Silao Guanajuato ConMet de México (Plastics), S.A. de C.V. 3 Ciénega de Flores Nuevo León Valeo Compressor North America, Inc. 3 Winchester Kentucky Exceed Enterprises, Inc. 3 Milwaukie Oregon Multillantas y Servicios Grimaldi, S.A. de C.V. 3 Santiago Tianguistenco Estado de México Walther Emc 2 Franklin Ohio Mizushima Press Kogyo Co., Ltd 2 Okayama Japan Novocast, S. de R.L. de C.V. 2 El Carmen Nuevo León Huron Castings Inc. 2 Pigeon Michigan Federal Mogul Powertrain, LLC 2 El Paso Texas PPG Industries Inc. 2 Oak Creek Wisconsin Grupo ABC de México, S.A. de C.V. 2 San Juan del Rio Querétaro Hutchinson Sealing Systems 1 Wytheville Virginia Edscha Automotive Hauzenberg GmbH 1 Hauzenberg Bavaria Valeo Wiper Systems Inc (Delmex de Juárez, S. de R.L. de C.V) 1 Ciudad Juárez Chihuahua Inteva México, S. de R.L. de C.V. 1 Matamoros Tamaulipas Fiamm México (Manufacturas la Cruz, S.A. de C.V.) 1 El Marqués Querétaro