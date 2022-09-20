TheTrucker.com
Trucker dead in Louisiana after ejection from truck

By The Trucker News Staff -
OPELOUSAS, La. — A driver is dead after being ejected from his truck Sept. 16.

KLFY reports that Harvey Broussard, 60, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was traveling northbound on Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, in his 2022 Kenworth 18-wheeler when he veered right and ran off the roadway for unknown reasons.

His truck flipped several times as it went down an embankment, ejecting Broussard.

Broussard was pronounced dead at the scene and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities said Broussard was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

