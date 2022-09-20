Used Truck Association to honor military veterans

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Used Truck Association (UTA) will honor military veterans at its upcoming annual convention Nov. 9-12 at the Gaylord National Resort, Harbor, Maryland, on the banks of the Potomac River.

The yearly event is the largest used commercial truck meeting of the year, attracting hundreds of attendees from across North America. The convention is full of networking events, instructive workshops and informational and educational presentations.

“One of the highlights of each UTA Convention is when we honor our nation’s veterans, particularly UTA members who have served in the military,” said Michelle Ober, UTA convention chair. “We take great pride in honoring the sacrifices, courage, and patriotism of the men and women who have served in the military and those who have fought valiantly to defeat tyranny and protect the liberties we hold most dear. All of us at the UTA believe this is an important and significant action for us to do each year.”

For information on the UTA Convention, click here.