DTNA to issue safety recall on more than 4,300 Freightliner Cascadias because of steer-tire defect

WASHINGTON — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) plans to recall more than 4,300 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper trucks because due to defective steer tires, according to safety recall report 21V-007 issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to information submitted by DTNA to NHTSA on Jan. 13, 2021, the recall impacts 4,341 model-year 2020-2022 Freightliner Cascadia sleepers. The affected vehicles are equipped with Bridgestone R284, R268 or R283S ECOPIA steer axle tires which, “in conjunction with a specific air dam,” could experience tread separation or blow-outs while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

“While the root cause (of the tread separation) has not been determined, DTNA’s best understanding is that the defect mechanism may be potentially caused by elevated tire temperatures during vehicle operation, leading to tire failure and loss of vehicle control,” the company notes in the recall report. The report continues, noting that other factors, such as underinflation, road speed and others, could also contribute to the failure of the Bridgestone steer tires.

DTNA will reach out to owners of the affected vehicles, and dealers will replace the steer tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 13, 2021. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712; reference DTNA recall FL872.