EROAD introduces high-def Clarity Dashcam to fleet-solutions lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. — EROAD has added the Clarity Dashcam to its integrated suite of technologies designed to help fleets stay in compliance, operate safely and efficiently manage operations. The camera, which can be used in front-facing or dual front/driver-facing modes, captures high-definition video. The connected device sends 20-second video clips back to EROAD in real time when triggered by safety events or by the driver.

“We are proud to be continuing the journey to safer roads with the launch of the EROAD Clarity Dashcam,” said EROAD CEO Steven Newman. “We look forward to seeing the next set of results that our customers achieve in reducing accidents on our roads, and the gains they achieve by reducing insurance claims and repair costs by improving driver safety.”

The Clarity Dashcam is integrated with EROAD’s fleet management solution, and clips are made available for review in a new video review center, MyEROAD Replay. Video clips are displayed with speed graphs and safety event data to for easy incident investigation; each video clip captures 10 seconds before and after the triggering event. Videos can be shared easily within an organization for review, as well as with third parties for purposes of incident investigation and resolution.

“EROAD is proud to add a high quality, easy to use dashcam solution to the EROAD suite of solutions,” said Norm Ellis, President of EROAD North America. “Video of drivers’ actions behind the wheel is critical for coaching, for understanding safety events and accidents and for helping fleets protect their drivers and their businesses in case of an accident.”

EROAD Clarity Dashcam requires no action on the driver’s part. The camera is powered up by the truck ignition, and a safety event — such as speeding, sudden braking or swerving, or a collision — will trigger the sending of a video to the MyEROAD platform for review. The driver can also manually send a clip back by pressing a button on the dash. Managers in the office can review triggered clips and can also pull video stored on the device using MyEROAD Replay, with no need to contact EROAD for help.

The EROAD Clarity Dashcam and MyEROAD Replay video review center will initially be available to current EROAD customers and select prospects in limited quantities starting this month, with full availability during the first quarter of 2021.

