Big rig driver dies after colliding with train in Texas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A collision with a train has left a truck driver dead in Montgomery County, Texas.

Fox26 reports that Michael Flora, 57, the tractor-trailer’s driver, was hit by the Union Pacific train when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks at Highway 59 in the area of Midline Road Feb. 13 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The crash caused 16 train cars to derail and destroyed a large section of the track. Police said the cab of Flora’s truck was hit by the truck and the trailer was dragged down the tracks for half-a-mile. Diesel fuel was spilled and had to be cleaned by a HAZMAT crew.

Co-workers told Fox26 that the crash just happened seconds after Flora left the mobile home lot where he worked. Police said that Flora had a good line of sight and said he may have not looked left to see the train coming as he crossed the tracks. The crossing is controlled by a yield sign but does not have any guard arms or flashing lights.

The train was carrying nontoxic household goods. Cleanup was expected to last into Tuesday morning. Photos of the wreck were posted by East Montgomery County Fire Department.