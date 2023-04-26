Fleet Advantage says new tool will help fleets better understand costs of going electric

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage will unveil what it calls a “revolutionary new analytic tool” at the upcoming National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Annual Conference on May 7-9 in Orlando, Florida.

According to a news release, the new tool will “breakthrough technology designed to help define the future of transportation for corporate fleets.”

“Today’s organizations know sustainability is at the forefront of their operational strategies, but a significant industry challenge revolves around answering the question of how to efficiently progress toward a carbon-free future in a viable way,” the news release stated. “Data analytics continue to have a positive impact for businesses and society at large, and Fleet Advantage’s new EV Life Cycle Cost Analysis Tool EVAN (Electric Vehicle Analytic Navigator) will help further identify and optimize Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for corporate transportation fleets to determine the efficacy of utilizing electric vehicles.”

Katerina Jones, CMO of Fleet Advantage, said that the company “is known throughout the transportation and equipment finance industries as leading with innovation and developing pioneering analytics that help organizations maximize their sustainability in operations, while also delivering the lowest total cost of operations.”

Fleet Advantage’s new EV Life Cycle Cost Analysis Tool coincides with the Environmental Protection Agency’s recently proposed new and stronger set of greenhouse gas standards for heavy-duty vehicles for model years 2027 through 2032, building from the “Phase 2” greenhouse gas standards established in 2016.

“This latest proposal comes on the heels of a NOx emissions rule finalized in December, along with a California waiver mandating sale of electric trucks,” the news release noted. “The proposed Phase 3 rulemaking applies to heavy-duty vocational vehicles, such as delivery trucks and refuse haulers, along with tractors, such as day cabs and sleeper cabs.”

Fleet Advantage officials say they are helping companies build their custom environmental, social and governance roadmaps, which are “supported by our strategic asset management … EVAN plays a crucial role in bridging today’s clean-diesel technology into tomorrow’s alternate fuel options. However, every company has a unique bridge to cross, and therefore it’s essential to rely on data-driven insights to make accurate apples-to-apples comparisons for sound decision making.”

As part of Fleet Advantage’s comprehensive Fleet Modernization Study, the analytic tool compares diesel versus an electric class 8 vehicle TCO, with modeling that evaluates fuel and mileage data versus kWh comparisons from the first year through a six-year life cycle.

“EVAN takes into consideration various inputs including equipment cost, charging, cost of energy, cost of diesel, grants, tires, depreciation, etc. and converts them into a cost-per-mile (CPM) to determine the total cost of operating an electric vehicle over its lifetime, allowing fleets to make an informed decision about which type of vehicle is more cost-effective for their fleet,” according to the news release.

“This year’s Earth Day and Air Quality Awareness Week recognitions provide an important opportunity to acknowledge how corporate actions can help to build a better climate future for all people,” said John Rickette, a Fleet Advantage vice president. “We also recognize that a responsible environment is shaped through sustainability efforts made each day, and we are proud to know our TCO Technology Stack helps fleets make a significant contribution toward the reduction of emissions.”