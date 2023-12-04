FleetDrive 360 joins Truckstop Partner Marketplace

ATLANTA —FleetDrive 360 has joined the Truckstop Partner Marketplace.
Company officials made the announcement in a news release issued on Nov. 30.
“Managing compliance to ensure driver qualifications is critically important,” said Nic Salis, COO at FleetDrive 360. “There is not only a legal obligation to comply with the Code of Federal Regulations for driver fitness and avoid penalties, fines, and potential legal and financial liability; there is a responsibility to ensure safety.”
Listed under the compliance and safety, background screening and process automation product categories, the FleetDrive 360 consolidated system allows users to access and maintain the following:
- Driver qualification files.
- Drug and alcohol clearinghouse.
- Vehicle maintenance documents.
- Accident reports.
The system also integrates application programming interface connections with transportation management systems and human resource platforms.
More in-depth information about the added feature can be viewed on Truckstop’s website by clicking here.
