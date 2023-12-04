Depot Connect International acquires 2 firms

TAMPA, Fla. — Depot Connect International (DCI), a leading provider in the tank container services industry, has announced the acquisition of STS Intermodal and Mike’s Mobile Tank Services.

The STS acquisition establishes DCI’s first full-service ISO Tank Depot in the Pacific Northwest while Mike’s Mobile expands DCI’s presence in the tank container maintenance services in Tacoma and Spokane, Washington, according to a news release.

Founded in 2008, STS has evolved into a provider of depot services and trucking in the Portland, Oregon, and Seattle markets. Mike’s Mobile Tank Services has been delivering tank maintenance to the Tacoma and Spokane, Washington, markets since 2008.

These acquisitions represent a strategic opportunity for DCI to grow in the Pacific Northwest, according to Tony Morsovillo, chief revenue officer for DCI.

“Our customers’ success is our number one priority,” he said. “These strategic acquisitions enable us to enhance our service offerings and geographical reach, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Jana Corder, general manager of STS, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Joining forces with Depot Connect International opens up new horizons for us. We are excited about the prospect of providing an even broader range of services to our customers and contributing to the growth of DCI’s existing network.”

