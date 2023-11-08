FleetDrive 360 streamlines driver onboarding and recordkeeping

ATLANTA — On Nov. 7, FleetDrive 360 announced its partnership with Sentinel Information Systems to incorporate Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) data in driver onboarding and management processes at a lower cost.

With the integration of FleetDrive 360 and Sentinel, the partnership will provide MVR management and other cloud-based solutions to enable:

Data that is returned directly to the system, eliminating the need for downloading/re-uploading.

Automatic notifications about Medical Card and Annual MVRs to ensure there are no missed compliance dates.

Additional functionality that is planned for later in the year includes the integration of the Commercial Driver’s License Information System (CDLIS) and Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) programs.

“Our partnership with Sentinel streamlines the hiring and management of driving records by automating processes,” said Nic Salis, COO at FleetDrive 360. “Sentinel brings decades of experience in the driving record and data management field to our compliance solution at a lower cost. Together, we will be able to provide drivers, fleet managers and Human Resources teams with accurate driving record information.”

All FleetDrive 360 information can be accessed on all computer and mobile devices for a low cost per drive. The consolidated system for all compliance needs enables API connections for integration with existing TMS and HR platforms.

“MVRs are a crucial part of the hiring process for new drivers and for ensuring that driving status is up to date and compliant with federal, state and local regulations,” said Frank Logreira, CEO at Sentinel. “Our combined services can quickly react and address those requirements to lower risk and keep your fleet running safely. We are excited to work with FleetDrive 360 and become a part of their suite of innovative products.”