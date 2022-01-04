FleetPlow machines quickly remove snow, ice from big rig trailers

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Winter is here, and that means mounds of snow in large areas of the nation.
That snow can easily build up several feet atop semi-trailers and other large vehicles with flat rooftops.
The buildup must be cleared before these vehicles can safely travel on roadways; otherwise, it will blow off in large chucks, hitting any traffic that is traveling behind.
FleetPlow from Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite offer a solution through automated snow removal systems for trucks, vans, reefer trailers, containers, box trucks and buses.
According to a news release, this piece of snow removal equipment is “designed for safe, efficient, low-maintenance operation in the harshest of winter conditions.”
FleetPlow uses a patented “Deep-V” plow blade and can remove up to 24 inches of heavy, wet snow in less than 30 seconds per vehicle, according to the company.
Further, a powered height adjustment can accommodate vehicle heights up to 14 feet tall without damaging roofs.
A portable model with a rollable chassis frame allows the system to be relocated out of the way when the snow season is over.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.