FleetPlow machines quickly remove snow, ice from big rig trailers

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Winter is here, and that means mounds of snow in large areas of the nation.

That snow can easily build up several feet atop semi-trailers and other large vehicles with flat rooftops.

The buildup must be cleared before these vehicles can safely travel on roadways; otherwise, it will blow off in large chucks, hitting any traffic that is traveling behind.

FleetPlow from Scraper Systems by Rite-Hite offer a solution through automated snow removal systems for trucks, vans, reefer trailers, containers, box trucks and buses.

According to a news release, this piece of snow removal equipment is “designed for safe, efficient, low-maintenance operation in the harshest of winter conditions.”

FleetPlow uses a patented “Deep-V” plow blade and can remove up to 24 inches of heavy, wet snow in less than 30 seconds per vehicle, according to the company.

Further, a powered height adjustment can accommodate vehicle heights up to 14 feet tall without damaging roofs.

A portable model with a rollable chassis frame allows the system to be relocated out of the way when the snow season is over.