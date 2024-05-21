FMCSA revokes 2 ELDs from approved list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed BLUE STAR ELD and ELD MANDATE PLUS units from the list of registered electronic logging devices (ELDs).

FMCSA placed these ELDs on the revoked devices list due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A.

The removals are effective May 21, 2024.

FMCSA will send an industry-wide email to inform motor carriers that all who use these revoked ELDs must take the following steps:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data. Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before July 20, 2024.

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. If the ELD providers correct all identified deficiencies for their devices, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry of the update.

During this time, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using these revoked ELDs for 395.8(a)(1) – “No record of duty status” or 395.22(a) – “Failing to use a registered ELD.”

Instead, safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs, logging software or use the ELD display as a back-up method to review the hours of service data.

Beginning July 20, 2024, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked devices listed above will be considered as operating without an ELD. Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked device on or after July 20, 2024, should cite 395.8(a)(1) and place the driver out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance OOS Criteria.

For more information on ELDs, visit FMCSA’s ELD website.