Food Forward Inc. fights food insecurity with Volvo VNR Electric

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nonprofit Food Forward Inc. has deployed a Volvo VNR electric truck to pick up commercial, private and agricultural food in the Southern California region and distribute surplus produce.

“Volvo Trucks is dedicated to providing a better, more sustainable future and decarbonizing transportation is a central pillar of that journey,” said Jared Ruiz, regional vice president-West for Volvo Trucks North America. “We are tremendously proud of the work that our battery-electric trucks are doing to decarbonize the industry, but even more compelling is the great work that Food Forward’s fleet is doing to help fight hunger and prevent food waste.”

Despite fresh produce coming through the Los Angeles region, one in five Californians lacks adequate access to food, according to a news release.

With this incentive, food is distributed to 13 counties in California and seven additional states and tribal lands.

“The Volvo VNR Electric plays a crucial role in the nonprofit’s efforts to enable the recovery and distribution of 80,000 to 120,000 pounds of surplus produce daily,” according to the news release. “With the shift to battery-electric trucks, Food Forward is pushing forward with its progress toward achieving its goal of offsetting more greenhouse gasses than it produces.”

Based on the Natural Resources Defense Council, almost 40% of food produced goes unsold or uneaten in the United States.

“Food insecurity and climate change are both global issues that are in many ways connected. Because of that, we must find sustainable solutions to address both issues,” said Kristen Johnson, chief operating officer at Food Forward. “We have robust sustainability targets in our mission and transitioning to zero emission vehicles is the next logical step to reduce our carbon footprint.”