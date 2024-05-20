Walmart driver hits 5 million safe miles

LAURENS, S.C. — Professional truck driver Warren Crane has achieved 5 million safe miles with Walmart Distribution. That will get you around the world no less than 200 times.
He is just the second driver in company history to hit the milestone.
The first was Warren Greeno in 2020.
Crane has been driving for Walmart for 36 years.
At a special event held on May 15, Crane was joined by friends, family and co-workers to help celebrate.
“We would like to congratulate Mr. Warren Crane with Walmart Distribution on his achievement of driving 5 million safe miles!” a Facebook post from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office states.
Crane drove his rig through a large banner that read “Congratulations, Warren! 5 million safe miles.” before being escorted around the Laurens Walmart distribution center by local authorities.
