Walmart driver hits 5 million safe miles

By John Worthen -
Warren Crane, who has driven 5 million accident-free miles for Walmart, sits behind the wheel of his rig during a celebration event held on May 15, 2024, at the Walmart distribution center in Laurens, S.C. (Courtesy: Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

LAURENS, S.C. — Professional truck driver Warren Crane has achieved 5 million safe miles with Walmart DistributionThat will get you around the world no less than 200 times.

He is just the second driver in company history to hit the milestone.

The first was Warren Greeno in 2020.

Crane has been driving for Walmart for 36 years.

At a special event held on May 15, Crane was joined by friends, family and co-workers to help celebrate.

“We would like to congratulate Mr. Warren Crane with Walmart Distribution on his achievement of driving 5 million safe miles!” a Facebook post from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office states.

Crane drove his rig through a large banner that read “Congratulations, Warren! 5 million safe miles.” before being escorted around the Laurens Walmart distribution center by local authorities.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

