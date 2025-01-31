Fueling the future: Annual conference highlights clean fuel opportunities

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Nearly 750 leaders from the biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain met last week in San Diego for the annual Clean Fuels Conference hosted by Clean Fuels Alliance America, where experts shared the state of the industry today and the outlook for the near-and long-term.

According to a media release, the clean fuels industry is coming off a year of historic production, reaching an estimated 5 billion gallons in 2024. New soy crush capacity is coming online to fuel even more progress in 2025, Clean Fuels CEO Donnell Rehagen told attendees in opening remarks Tuesday.

“The soybean crush industry has invested over $6 billion in the largest expansion of soybean crush in over 50 years,” Rehagen said. “They have seen our industry grow and they believe, like we do, that growing demand for clean liquid renewable fuels is now the new norm. They see our fuels have now reached a relevance worth investing in.”

Policy Changes

Policies at the state and federal levels provide a mixed bag, with opportunities for continued growth along with new challenges. At the federal level, there remains uncertainty in the Renewable Fuel Standard as the Environmental Protection Agency missed its November deadline to set volumes for this year.

“This makes it all the more critical that we advocate for significant growth in those volumes and push this administration to finalize them soon, so we don’t find ourselves this time next year without RVO levels for 2026,” Rehagen said.

Clean Fuels Alliance America continues to grow, with all six Class I railroads now members of the organization.

Panel Discussions

During the mainstage panel All Aboard: Rail Contemplates Life After Diesel, representatives from Union Pacific, Metrolink and Pacific Harbor Line, Inc. discussed how transitioning to cleaner renewable diesel is helping them meet their sustainability goals.

On the vehicle technology side, Original Equipment Manufacturers and fleet managers discussed how competing regulations from EPA and the California Air Resources Board create challenges for new vehicles. Nine heavy-duty vehicles were on display at the Clean Fuels Vehicle Showcase highlighting technical advancements for cleaner engines. All vehicles featured were equipped to run on R100 and biodiesel blends up to B20, with one over-the-road fleet truck powered by B100 using Optimus Technologies’ Vector System.

Accelerate

The content throughout the week fit into the conference theme of “Accelerate,” building off the industry’s momentum to accomplish even more in the future.

“We’ve grown from a niche concept into a relevant force that is reshaping our nation’s energy landscape,” Rehagen said. “Together, we’ve proven that innovation and resilience can drive real change. Yes, we face challenges. But challenges are also opportunities—opportunities for creativity, collaboration and determination.”

For more information, visit CleanFuelsConference.org.