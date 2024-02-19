Georgia DOT continues to advance deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) officials say they are “well underway” with the advancement of the federally approved Georgia National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Deployment Plan, which has reached a significant milestone.

According to a news release, Georgia DOT “has conditionally awarded the following apparent successful proposers for the five locations during Round 1 of Georgia NEVI deployment.”

These electric vehicle chargers will be deployed through a Public-Private-Partnership (P3) utilizing federal and private funding.

Under the terms of a P3 agreement, each team listed below will design, install, finance, operate and maintain electric vehicle charging stations equipped with Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) ports for a minimum of five years in compliance with federal rules:

Tifton Location (PI. No. 0019828): EnviroSpark Networks, Inc. – Waffle House (706 7th Street West, Tifton, GA 31794) Fort Valley Location (PI. No. 0019829): Francis Energy Charging, LLC – Wendy’s (318 GA-49, Byron, GA 31008) Dublin Location (PI. No. 0019830): Silver Comet Energy, Inc. – RaceTrac Gas Station (2262 US-441, Dublin, GA 31021) Metter Location (PI. No. 0019831): EnviroSpark Networks, Inc. – Shell Super Stop Gas Station (1205 S Lewis Street, Metter, GA 30439) Brunswick Location (PI. No. 0019832): Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. – Love’s Travel Stop (2766 Hwy 17, Brunswick, GA 31523)

“Georgia DOT’s mission is to provide a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E. “Georgia is a leader in E-Mobility with KIA in West Point producing the EV9, as well as the Hyundai KIA Genisis Meta plant and Rivian plant both that are under construction. Deploying these first 5 charger locations is a good start to ensure the fast charging infrastructure is in place as more and more electric vehicles are on the road. We look forward to the next round of procurements starting very soon.”

Georgia is among the top 10 states for EV sales and three of the top five largest investments in the EV supply chain are in Georgia. Georgia has approximately 1,193 publicly available EV charging stations, but only 14 stations have DCFC ports that meet both the distance and power requirements under federal rules (minimum of four 150 kW ports and located within 1 mile of an Alternative Fuel Corridor).

“The Georgia NEVI Deployment Program outlines the state’s approach to using our federal funding to address EV infrastructure gaps in our state’s Alternative Fuel Corridors,” said Andrew Heath, P.E., Georgia DOT Deputy Chief Engineer. “In order for us to be successful, we are turning to the private sector to deliver this innovative infrastructure at strategic locations across our state through Public-Private Partnerships.”

Georgia DOT developed the Georgia NEVI implementation approach with broad industry stakeholder input for the EV charging infrastructure across the state in accordance with federal law to establish an interconnected EV charging network that meets customer demands, reduces range concerns, facilitates data collection and ensures secure, convenient access to publicly available charging infrastructure, the news release notes.

The Georgia NEVI Deployment Program is derived from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law enacted as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The program provides nearly $5 billion nationally over five years, which started in the fall of 2022.

Georgia’s allotment from the formula program is approximately $135 million to develop its portion of the national network. The Georgia NEVI Deployment Plan, which covers the entire state of Georgia, garnered its approval from Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in January 2023.

Georgia DOT developed the state’s NEVI plan in consultation and coordination with various stakeholders (57 different entities) including other state agencies, MPOs, utility providers, private businesses, and other regional/national groups.