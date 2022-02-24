Havis unveils new line of docking stations for Zebra Technologies’ ET5X tablets

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, a Zebra Technologies PartnerConnect Alliance Partner, has announced the introduction of a new suite of docking stations for Zebra’s ET5X 8- and 10-inch tablets.

The DS-ZEB-100 and DS-ZEB-200 series docking stations support Zebra’s ET5X tablets in rugged applications such as waste management, material handling, and work trucks.

These docking stations work with both Android and Windows operating systems and offer multiple port replication and internal power supply options. In-demand features include LED power indicators for troubleshooting and a pivoting connector that aims to make one-handed docking and undocking easier.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to release a dock for Zebra’s ET5X line of tablets,” Chris Bernert, vice president of sales at Havis, said. “We’ve designed a solution that will be ideal across multiple industries now and in the future.”

Both standard and advanced input/output port replication options are available with the DS-ZEB-100 and DS-ZEB 200 docking stations, and a spring-loaded docking connector maintains a consistent connection in high vibration environments. A lightweight and flexible design with rounded edges offers end users increased comfort, and safety and an integrated VESA 75-hole pattern ensures straightforward mounting.

“These new docks address the unique needs of a diverse sector of the market,” Sam Barall, Havis’s national sales manager of enterprise, said. “By offering a range of port-replication options as well as isolated and non-isolated power supplies, we’ve created a versatile suite of products for any ET5X user.”