Kansas authorities seeking witnesses to wreck involving big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to two fatal crashes.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to two fatal crashes that happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 along Interstate 235 near the North Broadway Interchange in Sedgwick County.

The collision involved a 2011 gray Dodge Ram and a 2005 Freightliner Federal Express box truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Aaron McGuire at (316) 744-0451.

