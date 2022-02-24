Kansas authorities seeking witnesses to wreck involving big rig

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to two fatal crashes that happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 along Interstate 235 near the North Broadway Interchange in Sedgwick County.
The collision involved a 2011 gray Dodge Ram and a 2005 Freightliner Federal Express box truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Aaron McGuire at (316) 744-0451.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.