Carrier Transicold improves refrigerated fleet operations

ATHENS, Ga. – Carrier Transicold is now making telematics a standard feature on its most popular trailer refrigeration units.

“Each year since its introduction, our telematics solution has been helping a rapidly increasing number of refrigerated fleets manage and monitor mission-critical data from their trailer assets,” David Brondum, director of telematics at Carrier Transicold, said. “By offering telematics as standard for our X4™ series and Vector™ 8000 series trailer and rail refrigeration units, it is easier than ever for customers in the United States and Canada to benefit from the considerable advantages provided by the industry’s premier IoT solution.”

The web-based interface of the telematics solution provides continuous visibility of cold chain assets via a centralized data stream that shows trailer temperatures, location and movement.

The platform can also enable remote control of refrigeration unit settings. Connected fleets can improve operations by optimizing refrigeration equipment usage, achieving greater efficiency and helping to manage refrigeration unit maintenance.

Depending on configuration and service plan, customer benefits include:

Trailer temperature monitoring and control for compliance and accountability;

Automatic notifications as trailers arrive and depart from geofenced areas;

Real-time alerts if a warning condition occurs on a unit in service;

Refrigeration unit performance monitoring for fuel efficiency and product protection;

Labor-saving wireless data transfer for remote setpoint management, pre-trip diagnostic routines, hands-free trailer precooling and more;

Fuel level monitoring, helping to avoid low-fuel incidents requiring emergency callout service; and

Door switch monitoring to track deliveries and identify potential theft situations.

Improved refrigeration unit uptime made possible by continuous analytic and diagnostic information about refrigeration units.

“The system’s unit analytics provide a unique advantage for Carrier customers,” Brondum said. “No other telematics solution provides as much insight about Carrier Transicold units, because it was developed and qualified specifically for Carrier Transicold equipment.”

For fleets to take advantage of their built-in telematics systems, commissioning by an authorized Carrier Transicold dealer is required along with selection of a data plan. Three plans are available: 1) Monitor, 2) Two-way Monitor and Control and 3) Monitor and Enhanced Control, adding exclusive capabilities for data downloads, remote software updates and adjustments to Carrier Transicold IntelliSet™ control configurations.

Standard hardware includes the 4G LTE communications module, antenna and wiring harness. Optional peripheral components such as fuel sensors, temperature probes, door switches and solar panels can be specified as needed.

For additional details about the telematics platform turn to the experts in Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network.