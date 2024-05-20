Heliox unveils new 60 kW EV charger for electric big rigs

ATLANTA — Big truck DC charging system provider Heliox has introduced its newest model, the Heliox 60. According to a news release, the compact 60kW EV (electric vehicle) charger is certified (UL2202, CSA C22.2, Energy Star) and made specifically for the North American market. “Building on the success of the 50 kW charger that helped Heliox gain significant market share in 2021, the … Heliox 60 represents an enhanced iteration of cost-effective, low-power DC charging,” the news release states. “The solution satisfies the majority of DC charging use cases today.”

The Heliox 60 delivers 150 A output, capable of delivering a total of 60 kW for both traditional 400-volt and modern 800-volt vehicles. The product also features a single CCS-1 (SAE J1772) output, with plans to incorporate NACS (SAE J3400) and multi-output configurations. Additionally, the unit allows for a 30 kW version within the same cabinet design.

“Since first ramping up the US team, the Heliox 60 was destined to be a staple in our product portfolio,” said Heliox U.S. President David Aspinwall. “There are many exciting collaborations and pilots focused on high-power and megawatt charging systems (MCS), but application-appropriate power and high-value chargers are paramount in the present state of the EV industry.”

Designed with scalability and convenience in mind, the Heliox 60’s form factor allows for low-profile installations and is complemented by a range of accessories, including a floor-mounted pedestal, cable management solutions and a mobile cart configuration similar to the 50 kW predecessor. The new chargers feature an LCD display and high-visibility LED energy status bars.

As part of Siemens’ acquisition of Heliox, announced earlier this year, the Heliox 60 will also be available through select Siemens distributors, Sourcewell and partnerships with leading vehicle OEMs and developers. Ongoing interoperability testing guarantees seamless operation with the newest medium-and heavy-duty vehicles. Additionally, all Heliox chargers leverage Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) for cloud-based monitoring and control.

Now a Siemens business, Heliox complements Siemens’ existing eMobility charging portfolio, adding products and solutions ranging from 30kW to 1MW for depots and en-route charging, with a focus on DC fast charging for eBus and eTruck fleets. For more information about the Heliox 60, click here.